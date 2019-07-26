Bexhill fundraisers taking on London to Paris cycle in extreme heat

Four fundraisers from Bexhill are cycling from London to Paris in temperatures as high as 47 degrees.

Hannah Richards is taking on a year of tough physical challenges to raise money for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Hannah Richards on the London to Paris Bike Ride. SUS-190726-110128001

She is raising money and awareness of male suicide in memory of her brother Sam, who took his own life on his 20th birthday in August 2017.

Already this year, Hannah has completed the Brighton Marathon and Tough Mudder Full and after the London to Paris Bike Ride, she will take on the 24 Peak Challenge, which will see her climb 24 peaks in the Lake District over two days.

RELATED STORIES:

• Inspirational young woman wins Pride of Britain fundraising award

Hannah Richards and team on their London to Paris Bike Ride. SUS-190726-105847001

• Bexhill woman’s year of challenges to raise awareness of male suicide

Hannah set off on the London to Paris cycle on Wednesday (July 24) alongside her dad Anthony Richards and teammates Matthew Stephens and Joe Pettigrew.

They cycled from London to the coast to catch the ferry to Calais, where they resumed their journey yesterday (Thursday, July 25).

A post on the team’s social media at the end of Thursday’s cycling said: “Day 2 complete – 80 miles... Plenty of hills, no shade. It was 47 [degrees] on top of the hills. This was an extremely hard day... We’re all shattered. It was called off towards the end because of the heat.”

Hannah Richards and team on their London to Paris Bike Ride. SUS-190726-105929001

The team are due to arrive in Paris on Sunday (July 28) after covering a total of 311 miles.

To donate to the cause, click here.

To follow the team’s progress, click here.