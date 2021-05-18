Bexhill girl parts with long hair to help charity in memory of her cousin

Ellie’s mum Tammy said: “Ellie had 13 inches taken off and is donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children undergoing treatment for cancer. She wanted to raise awareness of childhood cancers and the Jack Jeffreys Superhero trust.

Ellie, who attends All Saints Primary School, in Bexhill, said: “I was a little nervous at first but I knew when the hair was cut off that it would be sent to the Little Princess Trust and they would be able to use it for someone who needed it and this made me feel excited. It made me think about my cousin Jack and I wanted to do it to remember him.”

The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust was created in memory of Jack who was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in August 2017. His treatment included 10 rounds of chemotherapy, high dose chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, radiotherapy. Sadly, before he started the immunotherapy, he developed a secondary tumour which he began a new course of chemotherapy for. He fought bravely but the treatment did not work and he sadly passed in July 2018, just a few days before his fifth birthday.

Ellie haircut 2 SUS-210518-130736001

The Trust raises funds to help children with cancer and other life threatening/limiting illnesses. Visit jackjeffreyssuperherotrust.com for more information.

