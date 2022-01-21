Bexhill insurance worker found dead at home, an inquest heard

An insurance worker from Bexhill was found dead in his home by police, an inquest heard.

Philippe Peter Sanderson, 58, was born in Paris but had moved to Bexhill to be closer to his mother.

Mr Sanderson was found dead on April 10, 2021 in Sedgewick Road.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141600001

At the inquest, which was held in Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (January 20), coroner Alan Craze also said there was no evidence of external injuries.

Pathologist Dr Zainab Ali said there no ‘serious medical conditions’ and ‘no clear cause of death’ was found.

PC Robert Lee, who was the police officer on the scene, said he received a report shortly after 9pm on April 10 from a neighbour who was concerned for Mr Sanderson’s wellbeing as he had not been seen for a number of days.

Mr Lee explained how he gained entry to Mr Sanderson’s home and found a passport in the property to identify him – who was described by his family as ‘well-travelled’.

Dr Georgina Rubery, who is from Mr Sanderson’s surgery but was not his GP, said he had no extensive medical history but had been in contact with STAR Drug and Alcohol Service.

Dr Rubery said she believes the cause of Mr Sanderson’s death was natural causes.

Mr Craze added, “The verdict, or the conclusion, of the inquest will be with two words, natural causes.