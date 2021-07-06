Bexhill Leisure Pool set to reopen

The swimming pool and fitness centre, located at the Ravenside Retail Park, was closed on the morning of Tuesday, June 22 after heavy rain caused the electrical supply to fail.

Earlier today, Freedom Leisure, who operate the centre, said it would reopen on Wednesday (July 7) at 6.30am.

A spokesman added: “We are delighted to announce that the necessary repairs are now complete and the popular leisure attraction will reopen on Wednesday, 7 July.

Bexhill Leisure Pool SUS-170202-102525001

“Residents and visitors to Bexhill will be able to return to swimming and working out at the leisure pool and gym and get their fitness regimes back on track. Swimming lessons are also due to re-commence on Wednesday when the pool reopens.