Bexhill Leisure Pool set to reopen
Bexhill Leisure Pool is set to reopen after being closed for more than two weeks as a result of storm damage.
The swimming pool and fitness centre, located at the Ravenside Retail Park, was closed on the morning of Tuesday, June 22 after heavy rain caused the electrical supply to fail.
Earlier today, Freedom Leisure, who operate the centre, said it would reopen on Wednesday (July 7) at 6.30am.
A spokesman added: “We are delighted to announce that the necessary repairs are now complete and the popular leisure attraction will reopen on Wednesday, 7 July.
“Residents and visitors to Bexhill will be able to return to swimming and working out at the leisure pool and gym and get their fitness regimes back on track. Swimming lessons are also due to re-commence on Wednesday when the pool reopens.
“We, together with Rother District Council, look forward to welcoming customers.”