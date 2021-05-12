Bexhill Museum to re-open next week with lots to see

Visitors will notice various changes have been made during the latest lockdown. Some have been behind the scenes but two changes will be noticed very easily

The major work on the Bexhill 1940 Winter wartime Model Railway has been completed and the entire model has now had its covering of snow.

The “catwalk” in the Costume Gallery has a new display for 2021 called Common Threads.

Bexhill Museum's new catwalk exhibition is under wraps SUS-211205-131944001

In recent years the catwalk has featured fashion from various decades but the new display changes the theme completely.

It shows national costume and folk dress and is a celebration of techniques and fabrics which connect communities across the globe.

The museum will also be exploring the traditional and contemporary uses of natural fibres and the value of human labour present in the objects in the collection.

It will include smocking, embroidery, weaving, print and pattern, focusing on Paisley. There will be menswear, womenswear and childrenswear plus accessories.

The museum, in Egerton Road, just behind the Clock Tower, will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11am to 4pm. This is one hour later than last year. It will be closed on Mondays.

There are four galleries featuring Bexhill in World War II, motoring and transport, natural history, dinosaurs and fossils as well as costume and social history.

The Covid-19 restrictions adopted last year will remain until Government guidelines allow their removal. Advance booking is not required but there may be a slight wait at busy times.