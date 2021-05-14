Bexhill Royal British Legion to lay wreath on Saturday to commemorate 100th anniversary

On Sunday May 15 1921 a small group of ex-servicemen walked to the Cenotaph in Whitehall and, as Big Ben struck 9am, laid a wreath at the base of the memorial. On the wreath were the badges of The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers, The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilised Sailors and Soldiers, The Comrades of the Great War and The Officers’ Association, the four organisations which would officially amalgamate to form the British Legion.