Bexhill Royal British Legion to lay wreath on Saturday to commemorate 100th anniversary
The Royal British Legion Bexhill branch will lay a wreath at the Bexhill War Memorial at 9am on Saturday May 15 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal British Legion.
On Sunday May 15 1921 a small group of ex-servicemen walked to the Cenotaph in Whitehall and, as Big Ben struck 9am, laid a wreath at the base of the memorial. On the wreath were the badges of The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers, The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilised Sailors and Soldiers, The Comrades of the Great War and The Officers’ Association, the four organisations which would officially amalgamate to form the British Legion.
By Christmas 1921 the British Legion had 2,500 branches across the country and abroad. One of these branches was the Bexhill British Legion, now the Royal British Legion Bexhill branch, which celebrates its centenary in June this year.