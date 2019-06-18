Bexhill’s friendly and fun Wheel and Walk

The annual Bexhill Wheel and Walk attracted a large crowd of participants in nautical themed costumes and colourfully decorated, trikes, wheelchairs and scooters.

Organised by Bexhill Lions Club, the Wheel and Walk took place along Bexhill seafront on Sunday, June 9.

Pirate ship and ship mates enjoy the fun at Bexhill's Wheel and Walk SUS-190618-145340001

Participants were entertained by the Bexhill Ukulele Group as they registered and crossed the finishing line.

The Cycling Without Age trike piloted by Cheryl Funnell led the parade.

A pirate ship and a shark helped make a colourful sight.

Others rode scooters, pushed wheelchairs and walked as family, friends and carers joined the parade.

Bexhill Lions’ President Andrea Etheridge said: “They created a friendly and fun atmosphere as they made their way along the promenade from Galley Hill to the De La Warr Pavilion.”

Refreshments, generously provided by the De La Warr Pavilion, awaited the procession after they crossed the finishing line and collected their medals from Lion Andrea and Vice District Governor David Butler.

Prizes, donated by Bloomers of Bexhill, The Angry Whelk, Tesco and Friends of Bexhill Lions were presented by Past President Clare Kersley.

Lion Andrea thanked the generous event sponsors, and supporters for making the event possible.

Funds raised from the event (to be announced) will be donated to the RNLI.

Andrea added: “Participants put a great deal of effort into their costumes and decorations, creating a wonderful spectacle along the promenade.

“There was a real community spirit.

“It was a very enjoyable event which helped bring people together.”

For more inmformation on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call 0845 833 9591.