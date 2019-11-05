Bexhill sees first ever Micro Pub opens its doors

There was a first for Bexhill at the weekend when the town’s first ever micro-pub opened its doors.

The Brickmakers Alehouse in Sea Road has been more than a year in planning.

But the wait was worth it for local beer and cider lovers when knowledgeable pair Robin Hill and Martin Payne welcomed their first customer on Saturday and served him a pint of Kent Prohibition.

Robin and Martin boast a wealth of experience in the industry, including working at local beer festivals, the Great British Beer Festival in London and in pubs. Both men are personal licence holders and hold the BIIAB Award in Beer and Cellar Quality.

Their approach is to make the Brickmakers a warm, friendly and welcoming space for all sections of the community, encouraging conversation, in an environment where everyone can discover and enjoy good beer and cider.

They will have 4 – 6 cask ales on offer at most times, usually consisting of a bitter or mild, a stout or porter, a blond beer, a stronger IPA and a speciality beer. They plan to have at least one locally brewed beer on offer in support of CAMRA’s LocAle scheme.

The Brickmakers will serve real ales served straight from the cask in their purpose-built ‘cool-room’ in the bar, which re-creates cellar temperature.

As well as ciders, bottled and canned beers from the UK and world-wide, (including low and no alcohol beers), they offer quality wines, and a selection of gins, whiskies and other spirits. You can even come in for a coffee and a selection of bar snacks are available.

The Brickmakers is dog friendly and welcomes children until 7pm and will be open 12 - 10pm, Sunday - Wednesday and 12- 11pm Thursday - Saturday.

The premises, at 27 Sea Road, date from about 1900 and have previously been used, amongst other things, as a milliner’s shop, a tea-room, and in recent years as a restaurant and a wholefood shop. However, back in the 1930s, it was used by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry very near to today’s Ibstock quarry in Turkey Rd.

Lunsford bricks, tiles, fireplaces and pottery can still be found locally and further afield and the name Lunsford is incorporated into an attractive mosaic tiled entrance step at the pub.

