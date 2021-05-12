Book by Hastings Old Town character Dee Day White is back in print

Dee Day used lockdown last year to write the book ‘Those Were The Dee-Days’, in which he tells stories of growing up in the Old Town and tales about the local fishing community.

It contains many photographs and details about other local characters as well as telling the story of how he came to be christened Dee Day.

He also expresses his love for the local community and the importance of social values.

Dee Day White Book SUS-211205-104721001

The book is on sale at Dee Day’s Yard and Hastings History House, both in Courthouse Street, in the Old Town, or from Dee Day himself by calling 07812077008.

It is priced £10.99 with proceeds going to support the upkeep and maintenance of the two historic lifeboats on display in the Old Town.