Children in East Sussex can win prizes by taking part in environmental themed reading challenge this summer

East Sussex libraries are calling on children aged four to 12 to read six books over the summer months as part of The Reading Agency’s Wild World Heroes, Summer Reading Challenge 2021.

With an environmental theme to this year’s challenge, inspired by the work of the World Wildlife Fund, children taking part will help the six heroes make their town of Wilderville a better place for the people and animals who live there.

For each library book read, youngsters will receive a sticker and other prizes. After reading six books they will earn a certificate and a medal.

Summer reading challenge for children SUS-210628-131428001

Children can read any library book of their choice including fiction, non-fiction, picture books or books they share with parents and carers. eBooks, eAudiobooks and books on CD also count towards the challenge.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and the environment, said: “The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge is a fun way to help keep children’s reading on track during the holidays, which is more important than ever this year following the disruption children have faced to their schooling due to the pandemic.

“By joining the Wild World Heroes on their summer quest, children can discover the joy of reading and learn how they can make a difference to the environment too. I encourage as many children as possible to take part in this year’s challenge.”

To inspire young readers, children of all ages are invited to come along to workshop events at East Sussex libraries this summer.

Children will be able to join poet, illustrator and performer Ed Boxall for songs, poems and stories, meet children’s author Rob Lloyd Jones to learn how to be great storytellers, create fantastic illustrations with Horrible Science illustrator Tony De Saulles, and take part in Tree Fellas, a storytelling and writing workshop.

The challenge runs from July 10 to September 11 in all East Sussex libraries. For more information, and to sign up or book event tickets, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/src.

All East Sussex libraries are Covid-secure and have reopened with measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety, including new layouts to encourage social distancing, limited visitor numbers, and increased cleaning.