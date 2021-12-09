Christmas food reviews: Festive Jaffa Cakes
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Sussex team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:49 am
Thursday December 9: Jaffa Cakes orange and cranberry
£1 (Tesco)
Feedback:
India Wentworth – These tasted very medicinal to me. Stick to the normal orange flavour. (5/10)
Jacob Panons – These did taste Christmassy and I did enjoy them more than I thought I would, but I don’t think they touch the original. If they were around I would probably pick them up again. (6/10)