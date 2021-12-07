Christmas food reviews: Trio of festive crisps
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Sussex team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Tuesday December 7: Crisp flavours – Pigs in blankets (90p), Bratwurst sausage (90p), Coronation turkey lattice (£1.50)
All from Tesco
Feedback:
Pigs in blankets – These were my favourite out of the three. It’s clever how they’ve got the bacon and sausage flavour rather than it just becoming a generic pork taste. (8/10)
Bratwurst sausage – These weren’t as good. The flavour wasn’t particularly smokey which is what I was expecting as the vibe of this was a German Christmas market with hot dogs. This was just another meaty crisp flavour, nothing festive about it to me. (6/10)
Coronation turkey lattice – I don’t get the festive link with these at all. All I could taste was a mild curry flavour. (5/10)