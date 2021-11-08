Church bells ring out for Hastings Covid victims

The bell-ringing coincided with a special Service of Reflection Thanksgiving and Hope to mark 20 months of the town being affected by the pandemic.

The Bishop of Lewes was to have given a sermon but was prevented from doing so by a positive Covid test. The Reverend Paul Hunt stepped in. The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex represented the Queen, while five key workers offered their reflections.

Around 150 residents attended the service along with Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon, who said: “After almost two years, it is important that we take time to pause, to remember and to thank those who are integral in keeping our community safe and well.”

19/11/13- St Clements Church, Hastings Old Town. ENGSUS00120131119171158

Priest in Charge, the Reverend Paul Hunt said: “A Service to mark the “end” of the pandemic was originally conceived in January 2021 following discussions with the then Mayor, Councillor Nigel Sinden and his deputy, Councillor James Bacon. “In the eleven months since then it has become clear that, although the vaccines are thankfully proving to be successful in defeating the virus, the battle has not yet been won.

“The social, economic and mental health consequences of the pandemic will also take to time to address.

“Nevertheless, it seemed appropriate to reflect on our borough’s experience, to give thanks for the sometimes unexpected blessings that have arisen and to look for signs of hope for the future.

“Much of the reflection related to those of our number who have died or have become seriously ill as a result of Covid-19.

Hastings Covid service SUS-210811-131901001

“It is not possible to arrive at an exact number of Hastings residents who died directly as a result because of the varied locations in which deaths were registered and the causes listed on death certificates. A reasonably accurate

estimate is that about 230 borough residents have died due to Covid-19 infection.

“The past 20 months have been draining on all of us in many different ways. We need to take stock of what has happened and begin to look into the future with thanksgiving and hope.”