Claudia-Rose Moor from St Leonards who died in A21 crash saves 3 lives with organ donation

Claudia-Rose Moor SUS-210723-161148001

Claudia-Rose Moor, 23, from St Leonards was critically injured in a two-car collision on the A21 at Mountfield, Robertsbridge, on April 25, 2020.

She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where sadly, after four days of doctors battling to save her life, she died. She had sustained traumatic brain injuries and her family were told she would not survive.

Despite the number of organ transplants being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, she was able to gift her heart, liver and kidney.

Claudia-Rose Moor SUS-210723-161138001

After being given the news her daughter would not survive, Claudia’s mum, Nichola, remembered a conversation they had as a family just a year before when Claudia insisted she wanted to be an organ donor.

Nichola said: “I just knew I had to make it happen. Claudia was such a kind, giving, loving person and she would do anything for anyone, so it was no surprise to us that she was so pro-donation, as we all are.

“As it happens, the nurse who was looking after Claudia was a specialist nurse in organ donation who had been re-deployed to ITU during Covid and when I asked her about the possibility of Claudia being a donor, they did all they could to help make it happen, but we knew there could be a possibility it might not be able to go ahead as we were in the height of a pandemic and we had to make sure any organs we agreed to donate were able to be transplanted.

“Luckily, she was able to donate 3 organs – which is amazing. We are so incredibly proud.

Claudia-Rose Moor SUS-210723-161128001

“She was the life and soul of the party. She would do anything for anyone. She treated strangers as friends and that’s what’s so poignant about her being a donor. She would give anyone anything, she was so generous, and we are so proud that her lasting legacy is giving life to three other people.

“We got to spend time with Claudia as the preparations were made for her donation. Her sisters were given time to come to the hospital to say goodbye and we were able to hug her and tell her we loved her.

“I don’t think we’d have been able to have all this time with her if we hadn’t made the decision to donate. It gave us that time to be together as a family and we stayed with her right up till she went into theatre.