Crews tackle Hastings fires

Hastings firefighters were sent to three fires in the open in the space of three hours.

At 7.14pm on Monday (June 17), firefighters were sent to Malvern Way, following reports of a fire in the open, which was out on arrival.

At 10.03pm, a crew was sent to London Road, St Leonards, following reports of a fire in the open, which transpired to be controlled burning.

At 10.15pm, Hastings firefighters were sent to Ochiltree Road, Hastings, due to an accidental bin fire in the open. The crew used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Then at 3.07am on Tuesday, Hastings firefighters were sent to Falaise Road, in Hastings, due to reports of a motorcycle leaking fuel. The crew made the scene safe.

See more:

Popular pub in Hastings Old Town is up for sale

Demands for safe crossing at ‘treacherous’ road near Hastings school

Westfield cocaine and cannabis dealer jailed