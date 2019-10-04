Dolphin in Hastings Old Town named as Best Community Pub for South East Sussex for second year in a row

The Dolphin in Hastings Old Town is celebrating after being named South East Sussex Community Pub of the Year for the second year running.

The pub, situated at Rock-a-Nore opposite the net huts, is famous for its warm welcome, good food and live music as well as hosting a popular weekly quiz.

The Dolphin is also a magnet for beer lovers with a wide selection of well kept real ales. It has featured in every edition of the campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide for the last decade.

Mark and Maureen Little and all the team at The Dolphin are proud to receive the award. Maureen said: “This award means so much to everyone at The Dolphin and we would like to thank all our loyal customers who make this award even more special.

“In addition to winning South East Sussex Community Pub of the Year 2019 we have been presented an accolade of 10 consecutive years of featuring in the Good Beer Guide, this is a huge honour and we are so grateful to everyone for how much time, energy and effort they have put in to The Dolphin to make it the pub it is today.”

