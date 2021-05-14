Don’t waste time arguing say Hastings care home couple celebarting 65 years of wedded bliss

Mike and Barbara, both residents at the care home, have known each other their whole lives, having technically ‘met’ as babies at the welfare clinic.

They grew up in each other’s company, as Mike was friends with Barbara’s brother, and they were all members of the local church youth group.

As they got older, life got in the way and they went their separate ways: Mike undertook National Service, and Barbara entered the nursing profession. However, once Mike returned, they quickly picked up where they had left off, attending swing nights together at the local jazz clubs. They were together for two years, before getting engaged for a further two years before tying the knot, aged 23, on 17th March 1956 in a modest registry office ceremony. On the day, neither the bride nor groom had any change, so Mike’s father stepped in to pay the fee of 7/6: 7 shillings and a sixpence.

celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

Barbara chose a black tailored suit for her wedding outfit, with a green hat, gloves and shoes to match. The couple honeymooned in the seaside town of Blackpool, saying at the prestigious Metropol Hotel, where they danced every night.

Mike and Barbara had the following advice to other couples: “We have had our ups and downs in life, but we always worked things out together. There is no point in wasting time arguing!”