Property specialists Leaders Romans Group named Hailsham in its list of affordable places for a property across the South of England with the national average property price of £265,688 and also providing good value rents.

The average price for a two bedroom house in Hailsham is £235,000 with the average monthly rent £1,000. Semi-detached properties sell on average for £271,000.

Bognor Regis in West Sussex also featured with an average price for a two bedroom terrace at £257,000 and an average monthly rent at £1,100.

An East Sussex town has been named as one of the most affordable place to buy a property in the South

LRG states the South is often thought of as being expensive for properties but the reality is that househunters can find different types of affordable homes all over the region.

So if you’re keen to buy but can’t afford anything suitable in your current area, you might just need to look a little further afield to places you might not have considered so far.

According to the Land Registry, the average property price in the UK as of June 2021 was £265,668.

LRG has found nine great places to live across the south, where a two bed property is available to buy ranging between £187,000 in Gloucester to £257,000 in Bognor Regis.

An aerial view of Hailsham town centre. The average price of a two bedroom terrace is £235,000, well under the average national property price

LRG states: 'Located in the East Sussex countryside, the market town of Hailsham sits around 30 minutes north of Eastbourne.

'For families, Knockhatch Adventure Park can be reached in under 10 minutes by car, the restored medieval Herstmonceux Castle is around 20 minutes' drive, and Pevensey Levels National Nature Reserve is just 15 minutes away.

'A number of schools in the area have a ‘good’ Ofsted rating, from primary through to colleges, and there are independent schools in nearby Upper Dicker and Eastbourne.

'Housing-wise, Hailsham has everything from modern flats through to traditional detached farmhouses, with semis selling on average for £271,000, and terraced houses averaging £235,000.'

The list, all based on a two bedroom terrace, is:

Gloucester, average price: £187,000, average rent: £775 pcm

Redditch, Worcestershire, average price: £192,000, average rent: £750 pcm

Ipswich, average price: £202,000, average rent: £800 pcm

Bedford, average price: £225,000, average rent: £900 pcm

Hailsham, average price: £235,000, average rent: £1,000 pcm

Colchester, average price: £245,000, average rent: £900 pcm

Blandford Forum, Dorset, average price: £246,000, average rent: £800 pcm

Milton Keynes, average price: £248,000, average rent: £950 pcm