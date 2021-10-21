Christmas Toy Appeal

We are supporting My Choice Children’s Homes in this campaign.

My Choice Children’s Homes is a group of nine Children’s Homes and two schools predominantly based in Sussex, and they look after children from the age of seven through to 18. They offer care, nurture, and support to our children so they can progress, mature, and develop individually and ensure their children develop and grow their independent skills to support them as they enter adult life.

Dawn Ives, director of My Choice Children’s Homes, said: “Our mission is to engage our children in charity work and giving to others. This provides the children a real sense of how they can help others, and we believe that there is no better way of giving back than to work with such an amazing charity as Chestnut Tree House.

My Choice Children’s Homes

“Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions in East and West Sussex and Southeast Hampshire. The work Chestnut Tree House provides is truly outstanding, and they are a real inspiration to us all.

“We decided that we wanted to provide them with as many gifts and treats this Christmas as we could, we shared our mission to the local community and appealed on social media.

“We were quickly contacted by Kevin and Lucian at Sussex Barn in Horsham who wanted to collaborate with us on this worthwhile appeal. They have kindly offered to provide a Christmas giving tree, to help with gathering toys for the children at the Hospice, along with a charity Christingle evening on 18th December 2021. Sussex Barn will join us in a charity raffle, and the giving of all donations that we have gathered to Chestnut Tree House.

“My Choice Children’s Homes couldn’t be prouder of how so many people have come together to give to such an amazing charity.

Chestnut Tree House

“Our children inspire us every day, and in doing this they become part of something so incredible and meaningful.”

Local companies are still approaching My Choice Children’s Homes, and they hope to continue to work with others on making this appeal s far reaching as possible. They are are currently working with Sussex Barn, Acorn Sales and Lettings, WasteClearance 24/7, CJ’s Family Cafe and Milo and Meg.

They have drop off points for donated gifts across West Sussex, and would welcome any support the community can offer, through giving gifts to the children and staff at the hospice or offering raffle prizes.

They are especially excited to receive the following donations:

- New Toys

- New Lego

- Arts and Crafts

- Treats for the staff and families

- And raffle prizes