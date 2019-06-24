Fire breaks out at Bexhill property

Three fire engines were sent to tackle a fire at a property in Bexhill.

A fire service spokesman said the three appliances were sent to Richmond Avenue, Bexhill, at 9.48am on Sunday (June 23).

Crews were responding to reports of a small fire in a detached external garage.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using one-in-seven foam.

A spokesman for the fire service said first aid was given at the scene and a fire investigation carried out.

