Fire breaks out in barns in Catsfield, near Battle

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the incident was first reported just after 11.30am today (Thursday, September 2).

A spokesman for ESFRS said: “Initially, four appliances were called to attend a barn fire on Church Road, Catsfield.

“Crews from Bexhill, Battle and Hastings attended. On arrival, crews found four metal barns on fire.

Fire engines at the scene in Catsfield. Picture from Bexhill Fire Station SUS-210209-130656001