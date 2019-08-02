Former Sugababes star to perform at Hastings Pride

A former Sugababes singer will perform at this year’s Hastings Pride.

Mutya Buena, who also enjoyed a stint on reality TV, will headline The Fountain’s slot at this year’s festival.

Mutya Buena. Photo courtesy of Hastings Pride. SUS-190208-111034001

Mutya is best known for being one of the original members of the Sugababes, securing number one singles with songs Freak Like Me, Round Round, Hole in the Head and Push the Button. She left the band in December 2005 and later embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut album Real Girl in June 2007.

Mutya will be joined on The Fountain’s slot by the award-winning Mzz Kimberley. A trans actress and cabaret performer, she is a star of theatre, stage and television. Her shows may include roller skating, hula-hooping and hitting some high notes.

The Fountain on Queens will take over the main Pride stage for 90 minutes, with other acts to perform including Holestar, Vinegar Strokes, Dave the Bear and DJ Harry Gay.

Hastings Pride organisers have also announced their daytime headliner – Sigue Sigue Sputnik, named after a Russian street gang.

The band will be debuting their upcoming new single ‘Spirit in the Sky’ especially for audiences at Pride.

Contemporary folk artist Hannah Scott and five-piece party style rock and pop band The Happy Maureens have also been lined up to perform.

The overall Pride headliner will be announced next week.

This year’s Hastings Pride will take place on Sunday, August 25, with a theme of ‘heroes’. For more information, visit https://hastingspride.org.uk/.