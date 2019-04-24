Good Friday fun in the sun at annual Battle Marbles and Easter Bonnet Parade

Sometimes in England outdoor events struggle against the elements, but the Battle Marbles matches were blessed with April’s best on Good Friday and the sun shone all day.

Kay Hunting, Battle Events said: “A total of 145 local residents turned out to do Battle in the Battle Marbles Matches and 53 children arrived with amazing Easter Bonnets for the Parade. All received a free Easter Egg and were then invited to take part in the ‘Scramble’ for 1,000 free marbles which were rolled onto the Bull Ring for them to collect.

Battle Marbles 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190420-071358001

“The ladies team from The Big Green Cardigan, our very own local music festival, scooped the top award of the Dave Cussack Cup as overall winners, having beaten the men’s team from The Bull Inn to secure the trophy.

“The Battle Marbles Matches, the Easter Bonnet Parade and the Marbles Scramble are organised by volunteers from the Battle Events Group, part of Battle Chamber of Commerce and were, once again, helped with sponsorship from The Battle Muffins.

“The game of marbles has been recorded in ancient history and now the matches are a tradition cherished by Battle people.

“The fancy dress competitions are a more recent addition to the event but are almost as keenly fought as the matches themselves.

“This year the Battle Cricket Club ladies again scooped the top prize with their rendition of ‘Toy Story’, while the Battle Bonfire Boyes theme of ‘Dominos’ received top prize for the men’s event and runners-up in the ladies’ event.”

