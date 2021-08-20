Hastings and Bexhill people can vote for their favourite public art in competition backed by Keane star Tom Chaplin

The Footbridge Project will see the railway footbridge near Devonshire Square becoming a colourful public art gallery.

It is being backed by locally born music star Tom Chaplin, from Keane.

Organiser Tim Birch said; “The competition has been a great success with over 150 entries received by the closing date.

Bexhill footbridge gallery SUS-210819-092841001

“Entries ranged from Paintings, sculptures, knitting and needlework to poetry and song.

“It is a brilliant selection of artwork from the talented people of Rother and Hastings.

“The judging of the competition is going to be running from next Monday, August 23, with the community voting first, then from September 1st our invited judges will vote the next week.

“We would love the Observer readers to take part in this crucial part of our project by voting online at www.footbridgegallery.art for one week from August 23.

“Once voting is completed we shall announce the 40-50 chosen artworks. Then our team will then create the works into a gallery for printing.

“All the works entered will remain online for all to see for two years, as will the Gallery on the footbridge.

“Of course everyone is invited to our grand opening, which is provisionally booked October 23 for the launch of the physical Footbridge Gallery.

“This is possibly the first open-air gallery on a footbridge in the world.”

