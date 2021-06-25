Hastings Country Park footpath to reopen after years of closure

The path was initially closed in 2013, after a serious landslip destroyed footpaths and left it unsafe for use.

Specialist geotechnical engineers have now advised that the area is stable, meaning it is safe to be reopened to public in the future.

Work is due to begin in the autumn to restore the footpath, undertaken by both Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

The path in Ecclesbourne Glen was initially closed years ago following a serious landslip. SUS-150113-130729001

Cllr Maya Evans, lead councillor for environment, said: “We are so thrilled that this part of Ecclesbourne Glen is finally safe, and that we are able to start work on reopening this valuable and much-loved area.

“Geotechnical engineers have been regularly assessing the area, and we are delighted that they now consider it safe to reopen the footpaths. We know many residents will be excited to access the glen again in the near future.

“The county council will also be repairing a broken culvert on the coast path at the foot of the glen, and we are also hoping the restored main footpath will become part of the new England Coastal Path.