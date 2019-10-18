Hastings firefighters trek 100 miles to raise money for Bexhill colleague battling cancer

A group of firefighters completed a 100-mile trek in aid of their colleague battling cancer.

Dan Lamas, Colin Conway, Gary Henderson, Gary Bourne, Mark Simes, Josh Richard, Andy Coles and Ross Wilson undertook the South Downs Way, walking from Hampshire to Hastings from October 3 to 6.

Their nights were spent bedded down at fire stations along the route where they were able to rest and have their tired blistered feet attended to.

They completed the challenge to support their colleague Chris ‘Casper’ Mepham, from Bexhill, who has been fighting bowel cancer for the past couple of years. Chris underwent major surgery recently and is presently recovering at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London with his wife Sarah by his side.

Funds are being raised via a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sara-conway-2 for future treatments that are no longer available to him in the NHS. The page was set up by close friend Sara Conway.

Chris was 36 when he was diagnosed with two primary cancers more than two years ago - stage 4 bowel cancer in his sigmoid colon, together with stage 2 testicular cancer.

He has been told by the NHS it has exhausted all its treatment options available, advising him instead to look to private treatment options, which he will have to pay for.

The drug recommended to Chris, called cetuximab, will cost at least £12,500 per treatment to buy privately.

His friends are aiming to raise £50,000, with almost £30,000 raised so far.

