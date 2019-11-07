Hastings hairdresser and staff to skydive in aid of boy, 6, suffering from leukaemia

A hairdresser and his staff will be performing a skydive this Sunday (November 10) to raise money for a six-year-old boy suffering from cancer.

Warwick Roscoe, from WK Fadez, in Queens Road, Hastings, organised the fundraiser for Denny Nassy.

The youngster’s 16-year-old cousin, Ronny, will be one of the five taking part at the event in Reading, Berkshire.

Denny was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in January 2016.

After undergoing chemotherapy he went into remission, only to relapse again at the beginning of last year.

His little sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer.

Denny’s aunt, Michele Laurens, launched a Gofundme page online last month, with the aim of raising £500,000 to pay for pioneering treatment overseas.

Almost £5,000 was raised within a day of the page going live.

So far, more than £48,000 has been raised.

ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

The disease is rare as less than 800 people are diagnosed each year in the UK with it.

To donate visit the Gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/denny039s-last-chance.

Read more on this story:

Fundraising campaign launched to help Hastings boy, 6, battling rare form of cancer.