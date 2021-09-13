Hastings lifeboat in search and rescue response with Border Force

The request for the lifeboat to be sent out was made at around 1pm.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Her Majesty’s Coastguard has coordinated search and rescue responses to incidents off Kent and East Sussex today (September 13), working with Border Force, Kent Police, Sussex Police and other partners.

“Lifeboats from Dungeness and Hastings were sent.”

Lifeboat crews were called out today to assist the coastguard and Border Force. Photo from Hastings RNLI SUS-170902-124059001