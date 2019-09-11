Hastings Museum is inviting local young people to apply for paid trainee post

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is offering an opportunity to a local young person for a year-long paid trainee post for a local young person. They are looking for someone aged 18-24 who may not have thought about a career in museums before but who wants to develop their digital skills.

The opportunity has been made possible by Museum Futures, a partnership of museums across the UK that supports new entrants into the museum sector.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture at Hastings Borough Council said: “The trainee will complete an accredited Level 3 diploma in Cultural Heritage. They will get in-work skills training and experiences to further their career as well as monthly training sessions at partner museums across the UK.

“There will be a £13,350 (tax free) allowance. Part of the trainee’s work will be photographing the museum’s collections and sharing information about them through social media and the museum’s website.

“This is an exciting opportunity for a local young person who does not have a degree or more than six months paid experience working in a museum.”

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery wants to receive applications from people who are under-represented in the museum sector, including black and minority ethnic people, those from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, and people with a disability.

The Museum will be having a trainee open day on Monday 21 October 2019. The open day is a chance to explore what it is like working at a museum, try some typical tasks and activities, and to meet the staff. You can sign up for the open day at https://hastingsmuseum.eventbrite.co.uk.

To apply for the traineeship or to find out more about the programme go to www.museumfutures.co.uk/hastings. The closing date to apply for this opportunity is Sunday November 27.

