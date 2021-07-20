Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert: Everything you need to know about free two-day festival

This family fun weekend is the opening event of Old Town Carnival Week and is free to enter.

It takes place on the Stade Open Space on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

It will be raising money for three local charities: The Hastings RNLI, The Hastings Sea Cadets and The Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat.

Organiser Carole Sharpe said: “Visit our website, www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk or find us on Facebook for a full list of timings, links to all the bands, and photo galleries from previous years. You can also buy our merchandise or make a donation online

“This event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including, Trade Paints, Arma Security, [email protected] and Kileys Karpets. You’ll find links to sponsors on the website.

“Once again we have the very best local bands, here is the line up: Saturday: 1pm DJ Fat Boy Fat; 1.30pm Joel White; 2.45pm Alice Rowe; 4pm The Kavemen; 5.15pm Freak Flag; 6.30pm Blues Brothers - Soul Sisters. Sunday: 10am The Mighty Sounds; 12pm DJ Fat Boy Fat; 12.30pm The Salts; 1.45pm Kinsella; 2.45pm Bowie Music; 4pm The Do Theys; 5.15pm Grace and Danger; 6.30pm Swing Street.

“Why not start your Sunday with a Reggae Brek for that all over glow. Gates open at 9.3am for breakfast with The Mighty Sounds starting at 10am. Come on down and have breakfast and a boogie.

“We have a merchandise stall, children’s lucky dip, fabulous food, ice cream, a full bar, tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

Lots of seating is provided but there probably won’t be enough to satisfy everyone, so why not bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day.

“Please note no alcohol can be brought onto the site but a wide range is available at reasonable prices. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.

“All the bands, committee, staff, stewards and collectors give their time for free, and all the profits from the weekend go directly to the charity fund. As all events and fundraising opportunities were cancelled last year, we need your help now more than ever so please dig extra deep for our three very worthwhile charities. We look forward to seeing you all.”