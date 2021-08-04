Hastings Old Town pub launches Sussex Pasty with free tasters

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “Following extensive research into the origins and recipe of the historic Sussex Pasty, we are having a trial tasting of our one tonight.

“The Albion’s Sussex Pasty is made from locally sourced lamb, has been lovingly recreated in the Albion kitchen and will be on sale soon from both the Albion pub and our pasty shack. Come down this evening from 6pm for a free taster. Our range of sussex ales and ciders will be flowing too and live music is provided by the Albion Skiffle Company.

The pub hinted at the coming of the pasty with a brilliantly put together April Fool spoof claiming that pasties originated in Sussex and not Cornwall. They backed it up with some convincing images of a shepherd on the Sussex Downs, pasty in hand, and what appeared to be Normans tucking into pasties in a section of The Bayeux Tapestry.

Sussex pasty 1 SUS-210408-145147001

It will be added to the range of popular pasties already being offered at the pasty shack, outside the pub, which include vegetarian and vegan versions as well as freshly brewed coffee and Danish pastries. The Pasty Shack is open from 7.30am midweek and from 9am at weekends.

Susex pastt. The Pasty Shack SUS-210408-145452001