Hastings power cut leaves residents without electricity
A power cut in parts of Hastings has led to residents losing their electricity supply this evening (Thursday, July 22).
According to UK Power Networks, the fault is affecting homes in the TN34 1 postcode area.
On its tracking service on its website, the company said it first identified the fault at around 12.15pm today.
Engineers arrived on site just before 2.40pm, the company added, carrying out investigations into the fault.
However, UK Power Networks said a specialist engineer had to be called out this evening after a fault with underground cabling was discovered.
It added teams will be carrying out excavation work in order to get to the faulty underground cable so it can be repaired.
UK Power Networks said electricity supply to affected residents is expected to be restored between 9.30pm and 10.30pm today.