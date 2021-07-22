Hastings power cut leaves residents without electricity

According to UK Power Networks, the fault is affecting homes in the TN34 1 postcode area.

On its tracking service on its website, the company said it first identified the fault at around 12.15pm today.

Engineers arrived on site just before 2.40pm, the company added, carrying out investigations into the fault.

Residents in the TN34 1 postcode area of Hastings have been affected by the power cut, UK Power Networks said.

However, UK Power Networks said a specialist engineer had to be called out this evening after a fault with underground cabling was discovered.

It added teams will be carrying out excavation work in order to get to the faulty underground cable so it can be repaired.