Hastings protestors join May Day March - picture special

The Hastings & District Trades Council’s May 1 march returned this year after missing 2020 due to coronavirus.

Organiser Jonathan Lee said the focus was on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is likely to return to parliament in June.

The proposed bill would bring in strict new rules to police protests.

Jonathan said the march went very well. He added: “We did a full risk assessment we took names of everyone just in case theyre’s any covid issue for the track and trace.

“It was well organised and we got our message over.”

Organisers put in place strict measures to mitigate any risk from coronavirus incudling social distancing, stewards and mask wearing.

