Hastings RNLI called out to help with ‘number of incidents’ off Kent and Sussex

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it earlier sent out Hastings RNLI, as well as a number of RNLI lifeboats due to ‘a number of incidents’ off Kent and Sussex.

The agency also said both RNLI lifeboats from Hastings are currently at Pett Level dealing with one incident in relation to today’s events, along with Rye Bay Coastguard Rescue Teams, the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd, and police.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard has been and is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents off Kent and Sussex, working with Border Force and other partners.

Lifeboat crews were called out today. Photo from Hastings RNLI SUS-170902-124059001

“We have sent HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Lydd, the fixed-wing aircraft, UK Border Force vessels including Speedwell and Vigilant, RNLI lifeboats including those from Hastings, and coastguard rescue teams from across the area to deal.

“HM Coastguard is committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country as set out in international maritime law and the obligations of the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS).

“We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”