The lights and their installation are fully funded every year by Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society and for this year the Society has also presented beautiful Christmas display wreaths to the few remaining Old Town businesses. The wreaths are made and maintained by Katie Stack from Blooming Beautiful Workshop in London Road .

Dorothy Smith, Chairman of the Society said “We hope that the lighting display will encourage visitors to come to the Old Town and see this historic part of Bexhill and use the businesses that have experienced such a difficult time recently because of Covid and the Manor Gardens Car Park charges.”