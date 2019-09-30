Hours more heavy rain expected in Hastings and Rother later today

After a dry start to the day a heavy band of rain arrives later this afternoon with the Met Office predicting another six hours of heavy rain right throughout the evening

And there is no let up tomorrow (Tuesday) with more rain and thunderstorms predicted throughout the day,

Today, cloud will gradually be thickening from the west towards midday, with outbreaks of rain spreading east from early afternoon, turning heavier into this evening. Freshening coastal winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

High winds and heavy rain on Sunday caused beach huts to become dislodged at St Leonards.

There are flood warnings across the UK with forecasters fearing we will feel the effect of Hurricane Lorenzo later in the week.

Hurricane Lorenzo, a maximum Category 5 storm, is the most powerful hurricane ever recorded so close to Europe.

But while Western England could catch the tail-end of it, forecasters say the South East should not be so badly affected.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “Lorenzo is a real beast of a storm. It will be one of Europe’s strongest ever tropical storms, as the Azores are part of Europe.

“After reaching the Azores on Tuesday, Lorenzo is expected to move to the UK by Thursday - bringing a couple of days with potentially worse conditions than this weekend.”

