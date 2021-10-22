‘It’s my rise from the ashes,’ says Hastings woman who won business award

Ronia Fraser with her award SUS-211022-115358001

Ronia Fraser was at rock bottom six years ago, having lost her house, career and health.

Now she is a trauma recovery coach and clinical hypnotherapist, who specialises in the field of narcissistic abuse recovery.

She won the Best New Business Silver Award in the competition at a gala final held at the Hilton Wembley last Friday (Octobrer 15)

Ronia said: “Six years ago I had lost everything. My house, my career, my health, my dreams, myself. And I was told that there was nothing I could do about it.

“I proved them wrong. Today I run a successful trauma recovery coaching business. Winning this award isn’t only an acknowledgment of how far I have come but an incredibly strong signal to all abuse survivors out there that there is indeed a way out of the nightmare that is narcissistic abuse. It’s my rise from the ashes. And if I can, so can you.

“A big thank you to the Best Business Women Awards for being so pioneering and courageous to recognise the importance of my work, a topic that behind closed doors affects so many of us smart, successful and strong women.”

Ahead of last week’s final, Ronia said: “For the last few years, I’ve put all my blood, sweat and tears into building this business. I went through hell and back, I literally almost died, to get to where I am today.”

For the last four years the certified chartered accountant turned trauma recovery coach said she has been helping abuse survivors from all over the world get back on their feet, regain their mental health and recover.

Ronia added her award-winning trauma recovery programme has helped the likes of doctors, lawyers, accountants, head teachers, senior managers and executives, and business founders.

The Best Business Eomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owner not just from the UK, but a new category for 2021, international businesswoman, recognises women based anywhere in the world.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said: “This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To win is a major achievement.

“Winners were selected for their business acumen, creativity, and high levels of customer care.