Large Bexhill and St Leonards sea search called off

A large coastguard search in the Bexhill and St Leonards areas has been called off with ‘nothing untoward found’.

A spokesman for the coastguard said at 12.30pm on Monday (June 24) Sussex Police received a report of a possible person in the water in the Bexhill area.

The coastguard helicopter is searching the water near the old bathing pool site

The spokesman added: “We have sent the Lydd Coastguard helicopter, Hastings and Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Teams and the Hastings RNLI Lifeboats are currently searching the area.

“This incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage.”

The search was then extended to St Leonards near the old bathing pool site.

Bexhill coastguard said: “Our officers were tasked to reports of persons in the water. Also in attendance were our colleagues from Hastings Coastguard Rescue team, RNLI Hastings Lifeboat Station, our rescue helicopter team from Lydd and Sussex Police.

“After an extensive search nothing untoward was found and all crews were stood down.

“If you see someone in difficulty at sea, on the coast or on cliffs, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Police have been approached for an update.

