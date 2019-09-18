Large fire breaks out in Bexhill

A large fire broke out in Bexhill this afternoon.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said was called to a fire in the open in Watermill Lane, Bexhill.

Bexhill fire. Picture: Dan Jessup SUS-190918-171036001

The fire service was called at 3.19pm.

Crews from Battle and Bexhill were in attendance and used two hose reel jets, one in seven foam and one main jet hose.

By 4pm, crews brought the fire under control.

Firefighters are currently dampening down and carrying out salvage.

Picture: Andy D Annandale-Johnston

Nearby residents are still advised to keep their doors and windows closed until the smoke has cleared.

Pictures posted onto social media show large plumes of smoke blowing over Bexhill.