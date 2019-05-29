Local veterans invited to Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

A group of local veterans joined hundreds of other ex-service personnel to attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 23.

Nine veterans from the East Sussex Veterans’ Hub 99/100 Group (ESVH) attended the event at the invitation of The Not Forgotten Association.

Hundreds of ex-service personnel, members of military charities and organisations had the honour to enjoy the vast grounds of the Palace, in the presence of Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, GCVO, along with many stars and celebrities.

ESVH Executive Secretary, Bernard Stonestreet, says the weather was ideal for the special day, adding: “The Not forgotten Association has supported members of ESVH and organised many special events and leisure courses to help those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and mental ill heath return to full capacity.

“They also manage the ‘Band of Brothers’ programme which has helped many veterans in their recovery.

“This was a ‘first’ for ESVH, demonstrating the Group’s growing credibility within the military community in East Sussex and further afield.

“This week also saw another milestone for ESVH. “With the help of Hastings Voluntary Action, the Group applied for, and were granted, charitable status.

“This is exciting as it enables the Group to develop its strategy, with confidence, essentially to become the first point of contact in East Sussex for any veteran wanting help, especially those with PTSD or mental ill-health.”

For more details email: esvh99100@btinternet.com