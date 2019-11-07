Local woman to have head shaved for children’s bereavement charity

Local woman Kim Francis is undergoing a charity head shave this weekend to raise money for the Winston’s Wish charity, which offers advice and support to bereaved children and their families.

It takes place on Sunday November 10 from 2pm at The Haus of Brooks salon in Wilton Road, Bexhill.

Kim Francis headshave 2 SUS-190711-132350001

Kim said: “The lovely salon owner has let me use the salon free of charge for the event which will be hosted for a small fee, all proceeds of the ticket sales will go to the charity. There will be canapes and a glass of bubbly as well as a grand prize draw.

“Winston’s Wish support children and young people after the death of a parent or sibling, which is one of the most devastating things a child can go through. They offer in-depth therapeutic support for bereaved children in individual and group settings.”

For more information and tickets visit www.hausofbrooks.com/events.

