Major redevelopment plans revealed for St Leonards bathing pool site

Proposals include new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

A council spokesman said: “Hastings Borough Council are pleased to announce the conclusion of a joint venture agreement which will see the revitalisation of a key council owned property located on the St Leonards seafront.

“County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group, will work closely with the council and local community to bring forward an exciting regeneration scheme on the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina.

“The redevelopment will seek to deliver on the key objectives identified in the Local Plan to provide a mix of housing, leisure and commercial uses and to attract residents and visitors alike.”

Cllr Peter Chowney, lead councillor at Hastings Borough Council for Finance, added: “We are pleased to be working with County Gate Properties and Generator Group to enhance what is an important part of the St Leonards seafront.

“The redevelopment of this site for housing and leisure uses will revitalise this area of St Leonards and will make a positive contribution to the seafront and town more widely.

“The development agreement includes proposals for new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway, in a development that will be designed to recognise the challenges of climate change and the council’s policy to make Hastings carbon neutral by 2030. I’m pleased that consultation with the local community can now begin to draw up detailed plans.”

A County Gate Properties and Generator Group spokes said it was ‘honoured’ to to ‘reimagine’ an historic part of the St Leonard’s seafront. The spokesman added: “As regeneration specialists, our focus will be on delivering an exemplar scheme that seeks to enhance and contribute towards the community.

“At the forefront of our design philosophy is the awareness that any new development must prioritise the reduction of emissions, climate change mitigation and sustainable development principles. We look forward to working with the council and local community in order to achieve this.

“We will initially be undertaking technical and survey work to gain a clear understanding of the constraints and opportunities afforded by the site.

“It is anticipated that this work will take up to ten months to complete. We have already arranged to meet with local groups in the upcoming weeks regarding the project and will continue to consult this way over the next few months.

“The results of the technical survey work will give us a firm basis upon which to explore a masterplan for the site to allow for further engagement as part of a full public consultation process with residents, businesses, local interest groups and other stake-holders.”

When the pool was opened It was said to be the largest in the Europe, 330 feet by 90 feet, with a capacity of 800,000 gallons and seating for 2,500 people