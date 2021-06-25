Man dies in Bexhill after falling from balcony

Emergency services were called to Sackville Road, Bexhill shortly before 8am today (Friday, June 25).

Sussex Police said they received a report, at 7.55am, of a man having fallen from a balcony at a property in Sackville Road.

“Officers assisted the ambulance service at the scene, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead,” a police spokesman said.

