Man dies in Bexhill after falling from balcony
A man has been found dead in Bexhill after falling from a balcony, police have confirmed.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 10:18 am
Emergency services were called to Sackville Road, Bexhill shortly before 8am today (Friday, June 25).
Sussex Police said they received a report, at 7.55am, of a man having fallen from a balcony at a property in Sackville Road.
“Officers assisted the ambulance service at the scene, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead,” a police spokesman said.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”