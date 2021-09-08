Man with head injury found in Hastings town centre
A man suffering from a head injury was found in Hastings town centre.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:27 pm
He was spotted in Robertson Terrace near the seafront at around 6pm on Saturday (September 4).
Paramedics also attended the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police on patrol in Hastings assisted the coastguard with a medical incident off the A259 at about 6pm on Saturday (September 4).
“A man had sustained a head injury and was left in the presence of the ambulance service.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics attended the scene and added that the man refused further hospital treatment.