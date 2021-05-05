May Day dawn magic at Hastings

Mark is one of the bogies - the green men who carry the Jack and help bring to life for the festival each year.

A limited, socially distanced event, at Hastings Castle, on May 1, was being filmed by Isolation Station Hastings as part of a wider programme which was streamed on Bank Holiday Monday.

The video footage included people from around the world who love the Jack in the Green Festival and also showed the efforts of local people who had decorated their homes, gardens and windows to join in with the community event.

Jack at dawn 1 SUS-210505-110445001

Jack in the Green organiser Keith Leech said: “It really was quite something. As virtual events go it was superb. Huge thanks to everyone involved and to Isolation Station for making it all possible. Let’s hope we can do it for real next year.”

See also: View pictures of Jack in the Green in Hastings Castle