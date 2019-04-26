Miriam Margoyles to feature Hastings Coffin Club on BBC2 programme on Sunday

The UK’s first Coffin Club, founded in Hastings, has gone from strength to strength and is now proud to announce it is featuring in a Miriam Margolyes’ documentary – A Dead Good Adventure. Airing on BBC2 at 9pm on Sunday April 28.

The first ever UK Coffin Club has run in Hastings since September 2017.

A charity focussing on education around funeral options, Miriam Margolyes is their patron and has even decorated her own Coffin at Hastings.

Funeral planning with a twist came to Hastings, East Sussex in September 2017, started by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer, Independent Funeral Celebrants, with support from Hastings Volunteer Action.

“We took a real leap of faith.” says Kate Tym.

Kate Dyer added: “We thought it was something people needed and that if it existed people would come to it.”

Kate Tym said: “‘Miriam and her film crew came along to our third course. She was only meant to come once, but loved it so much she came back another two times and we helped her decorate her coffin.”

Kate Dyer said: “The coffin is very simple, it’s white with a blue Star of David. Really lovely. We’ve also helped her plan her perfect send-off – which of course is top secret – which was a real privilege.”

Kate Tym said: “‘We’re super excited to see the documentary. We’ve booked a back room in a pub with a big screen and we’re inviting all our past clubbers along”

If you’d like to take part in Coffin Club or find out more contact the two Kates by visiting www.coffinclub.co.uk or email at coffinclubuk@gmail.com.

