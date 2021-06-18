Missing man found after large police response in Battle

A number of police officers were seen in Battle Great Woods, off Marley Lane, at about 3pm on Thursday (June 17).

On Friday (June 18), a spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were searching for a man who had been reported missing earlier in the afternoon.

“He was found in the woods and is safe,” police said.

Picture supplied by Bexhill Dog Walking SUS-210618-102800001

An eyewitness said about 20 police officers were called to the woods.