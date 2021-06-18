Missing man found after large police response in Battle
A man has been found safe following a large police response in Battle.
A number of police officers were seen in Battle Great Woods, off Marley Lane, at about 3pm on Thursday (June 17).
On Friday (June 18), a spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were searching for a man who had been reported missing earlier in the afternoon.
“He was found in the woods and is safe,” police said.
An eyewitness said about 20 police officers were called to the woods.