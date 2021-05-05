New assistant chief fire officer appointed for East Sussex

Mark Matthews has been appointed to the role after serving as the interim assistant chief fire officer since November 2020.

Mr Matthews said, “I feel so very privileged to be appointed to the role of ACFO in the service that I am very proud of and after all these years still feel immensely fortunate to be a part of.

“I continue to work alongside some remarkable colleagues who have supported me over many years and I am incredibly grateful to each and every one of them.

Mark Matthews (centre). Photo from East Sussex Fire & Rescue. SUS-210505-120634001

“I will, of course, continue to give my all and very much look forward to enabling an environment where colleagues through their respective roles are able to continue to collectively deliver a first class service to those that need simply need our help.”

Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker, said, “I am delighted to be able to announce that Mark is our new assistant chief fire officer.

“It was a rigorous process with stiff competition so Mark did extremely well and he thoroughly deserves it. I am sure everyone will join me in offering Mark congratulations.”