New Bexhill information board unveiled

A new information board by Bexhill Heritage was officially unveiled on Friday (July 26).

The ceremony took place at the head of Pages Gap on South Cliff.

Bexhill mayor, Cllr Kathy Harmer, unveiled the new information board.

Bexhill Heritage said Friday’s ceremony was the culmination of nine months of effort researching, designing and constructing the new board.

It also illustrates the story behind the path and concrete trackway leading from South Cliff, down Pages Gap to the beach.

Cllr Harmer was accompanied by Rother District Council’s chairman, Cllr Terry Byrne and council leader Cllr Doug Oliver, together with other dignitaries and guests.

Keith Rhodes, who had managed the project and spoke for Bexhill Heritage, said how pleased he was with the event and especially since one of the original soldiers who built the trackway, Barry Cullingworth together with his wife, Margaret, were able to join in with the celebrations.

He added: “It’s 55 years to this day in 1964 (July 26) since the late Harry Secombe had cut the ribbon on the trackway and it was in that year that Barry and Margaret were married.

“The help and support we have received from Rother District Council has been nothing short of a miracle.

“They arranged for the area to be completely tidied up by idverde, their landscaping contractors, and provided staff from within their own maintenance department to erect the new steel framework for our board, and supply and relocate a replacement waste bin on the concrete plinth.”

Bexhill’s resident poet and author, Claire Baldry, then read a poem she had written especially for the unveiling ceremony.

Keith added: “All in all, a great way to end a great day.”

