New Sidley skatepark near Bexhill set to open next year

A new skatepark in Sidley is set to open by Christmas next year.

The first design meeting for the facility took place on Thursday (October 3), led by Canvas Spaces, which was attended by skateboarders, BMX-ers and scooter users, as well as councillors.

Last month Canvas Spaces, an experienced designer and installer of concrete skateparks, was appointed to provide the skatepark.

It is hoped the new facility, part of a wider project to improve the recreation ground in Canada Way, will help introduce new people to the sport, which will be included in the Olympics for the first time next year.

Canvas Spaces, which has led similar projects in Peacehaven and Seaford, will work with residents, groups and organisations to develop a design and, once planning permission has been secured, construct the new facility.

The project will cost £240,000, which is being funded primarily by Rother District Council, community infrastructure levy contributions, Heart of Sidley and Sport England.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “This was the first meeting we’ve held with skateboarders, BMX-ers, inline skaters and scooter users since we announced we’d be working with Canvas Spaces to develop the new skatepark.

“It was a chance for the designers to show some examples of different kinds of schemes they’ve worked on in the past and to begin the discussion with people as to what kind of skatepark they’d like to see.

“There was a very positive reaction from everyone involved and while we’re still at a very early stage, there was a consensus that the chosen design should be accessible to people of all different ages and abilities.

“We hope that by later this month, Canvas Spaces will have an initial design concept to put forward, and people will have the chance to comment on the plans and to help us come up with a final design.

“The chosen scheme, along with plans for the multi-use games area and BMX track which form part of the wider regeneration of Sidley Rec, will then be submitted for formal planning permission in the summer, with the aim of completing the work by Christmas 2020.”

